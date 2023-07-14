Isle of Man abortion services now fully operational, Manx Care says
All abortion services are now available on the Isle of Man, working independent from the UK, Manx Care has said.
While women have been able to access termination services since 2019, the first point of contact had been to the British Pregnancy Advisory Service.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said an "independent model" had now been established for women to receive the "entirety of their care on the island".
Abortion reforms were launched on the Isle of Man in May 2019.
From July, anyone seeking an abortion on the island will be able to speak to someone locally, rather than via a service over the phone.
The spokeswoman said: "This change will make the process more straightforward for patients, who will not necessarily need to engage with anyone outside of Manx Care."
Linda Thompson from the Integrated Women, Children and Families Care Group, said: "This should offer some reassurance and more effective continuity of care.
"The service is currently operating really well, with no concerns being raised by patients about their care which is very important, particularly due to the incredibly emotive nature of this experience."
Off-island treatment
Procedures required for pregnancies under 14 weeks will be treated on the island with support from specialists within Manx Care.
However, terminations needed for pregnancies more than 14 weeks will have to be treated off island.
The spokeswoman said there would still be "support provided for those patients from the locally-based team".
Manx Care said patients will be able to access the full sexually transmitted infection screening and professional advice, as well as given access to follow-up support from a specialist island-based nurse.
