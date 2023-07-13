Southern 100 deaths: Abandoning races best for everyone - course clerk
Abandoning the 2023 Southern 100 races following the deaths of a marshal and a rider was "in the best interests of everyone involved", the clerk of the course has said.
Organisers on the Isle of Man confirmed the decision on Wednesday after the incident on Tuesday.
Giles Olley said his top priority was "to provide everyone with anything they need" while investigations continued.
Racing had been due to run until late on Thursday afternoon.
Mr Olley said: "Abandoning an event before you've even started racing is one of the hardest decisions a clerk of the course will have to make, we don't come to it lightly.
"We know that a number of people will want to carry on, they enjoyed the sport, they're passionate about it, we had lots of people visiting the island to see it.
"So it's something that I come to with a heavy heart, but it was in the best interests of everyone involved."
Mr Olley said the motorsport emergency response when the incident happened had been "amazing".
He said his "number one job" was ensuring the welfare of the people involved, which "comes before everything else".
"And that's entirely why we have to abandon because we need to think first about the people," he said.
Echoing those comments, Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said the department recognised the "disappointment that cancelling the remainder of the event may have caused for the riders, officials and many fans that have travelled to the Island to show their support".
"However, we fully understand and support the club's decision to cancel the remainder of their event this year given the ongoing investigations and the priority this needs," he said.
"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of both individuals involved," he added.
