More emergency call operators join Manx control room
- Published
The appointment of six new call operators in the Emergency Services Joint Control Room (ESJCR) will create greater resilience, the head of the service has said.
They have recently completed an intensive training programme and have just started shifts.
The nine-week training programme saw them learn the skills of emergency medical and emergency fire dispatchers.
Mark Newey said it would help to ensure the "wellbeing of the community".
Mr Newey, of the Department of Home Affairs, said the six new operators had "all performed well in their training, and demonstrated the qualities we expect of our officers".
'Bolster response'
The training involved comprehensive instruction in control room software and insights from all three emergency services and Civil Defence, followed by mentored shifts in the control room and hands-on experience of "real-world emergency situations", he said.
Mr Newey added: "In the ESJCR we're committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.
"The addition of these new operators reflects our ongoing efforts to bolster emergency response capabilities and further improve the services provided to the people of our Island."
