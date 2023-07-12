Isle of Man-UK arrangements yet be be decided, post office says
Discussions over the future of the air service that takes post between the Isle of Man and the UK are ongoing, the island's post office has said.
Royal Mail recently confirmed that the "due dates" for items addressed to the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey would be changed.
That move will the guaranteed next day transfer of first class post between the UK and the three jurisdictions will cease on 6 August.
Locally-sent post will not be affected.
Royal Mail recently held a consultation over various aspects of its deliveries, including the definition of a "due date" for the islands.
The firm has a responsibility to ensure next-day delivery of first class mail to any address in the UK, but the Crown Dependencies are not covered by the domestic requirements under Ofcom's Designated Universal Service Condition.
In its decision notice, Royal Mail confirmed postal transfers to the islands would take a day longer in future.
It has since been announced that Jersey Post and the Royal Mail had agreed to move to ferry transfers, but the firm has yet to make a decision over the Isle of Man arrangements.
The Isle of Man Post Office's chief executive Simon Kneen said a project would be launched to investigate the impact of the changes in the wake of the consultation.
He said while removing the air service would reduce costs and the impact on the environment, the benefits of any change needed to be understood.
He added that alternative next-day options and the views of Manx businesses and residents would also be considered.
