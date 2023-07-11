Isle of Man nurses to join protest march over 6% pay offer
Nurses are to take part in a protest march through the Isle of Man's capital in an ongoing row over pay.
The Royal College of Nursing has asked its members to take part in the peaceful demonstration on 18 July.
Members recently voted to support strike action after rejecting Manx Care's latest pay offer of a 6% rise and £1,000 lump sum.
The health care body last week said it would not be making a higher offer for the current financial year.
The union represents about 550 nurses who work for Manx Care.
The march will start at Noble's Hospital in Braddan at 09:15 BST before heading to Villiers Square, just off Douglas Promenade.
It will then move past the parliamentary buildings, where a "small number of RCN officials and members will remain to observe the Tynwald session", a union spokeswoman said.
Estephanie Dunn, the RCN's regional director for the North West of England, said the recent ballot had "given a strong message" regarding how members want their concerns to be aired.
She said: "Our members are demanding action, and we will support them to have their say during the protest march.
"Both our members and Manx Care need a resolution to this protracted pay dispute. But there has been enough talk - now we need action."
Further information will be released about potential strike action in the coming days, she added.
