Covid Isle of Man: At-risk young children offered primary Covid jabs
Vulnerable children between the ages of six months and four years on the Isle of Man have been offered a Covid vaccine.
Manx Care said the "primary course" was being issued in line with Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.
Those eligible have conditions ranging from cerebral palsy to serious heart conditions.
Letters have been sent to the parents of all those who meet the criteria.
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said: "The JCVI advises that children aged six months to four years in a clinical risk group should be offered two doses of the Comirnaty Three vaccine with at least eight weeks between the first and second doses."
"For some children who are severely immunosuppressed, additional doses may be required during the next seasonal campaign, provided there are at least three months between doses."
At-risk children who turned five-years-old on or after 1 June this year, who have not received a dose of the Comirnaty 10 Concentrate jab, are also eligible for that vaccine.
Anyone who believes their child may be eligible but has not received a letter by 12 July has been call 111 or email the vaccination team.
