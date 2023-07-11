Isle of Man GP practices to close for essential training for doctors
No routine GP appointments will be available for five hours on Thursday while Manx doctors undertake "essential training", Manx Care has said.
Clinical and administrative staff will receive development and training between 13:00 and 18:00 BST.
People have been urged to contact the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS), which will be open from 13:00, for any urgent care.
All practices are due to reopen as normal on Friday.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said that MEDS was not a drop-in service, so people the helpline number if they needed to speak to a doctor during the period.
MEDS could also not make any routine appointments, request test results or order repeat prescriptions, she added.
People have also been encouraged to choose the service most suitable for their condition and consider the minor injuries and illnesses unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital, or visit their community pharmacies where appropriate.
