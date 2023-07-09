Manxman: Steam Packet's new ferry officially welcomed

Manxman in the Douglas Harbour
The Manxman arrived in Douglas Harbour a week ago

The newest Manx ferry has been officially welcomed to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's fleet with a special ceremony at the harbourside.

Special guests and government ministers joined staff of the company for the ceremony on Sunday.

It was finished off with the traditional breaking of a bottle of bubbly on the bow of the ship.

The honour was carried out by the company's Liverpool Terminal Manager Janice McDowell.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said it was a "beautiful ship" that had been "designed and built to the highest specifications to meet the needs of the island that she serves".

IOMSPC
Janice McDowall of the company was invited to break a bottle on the ship's bow

The ceremony was livestreamed on a big screen on Douglas Head, and the evening will be rounded off with a fireworks display and sail-by in Douglas Bay.

The third in the government-owned company's fleet to hold the name Manxman, the ship has a length of 436ft (133m) and a capacity of 950, making it the largest in the Steam Packet's history.

After arriving a week ago, the vessel has been undergoing inspections, including a test of its Marine Evacuation System, and berthing trials.

Built in South Korea, the £78m vessel is the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's first new passenger and freight ferry since 1998.

The Manxman will replace the Ben-my-Chree as the island's main ferry later this year.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.