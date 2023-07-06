Exhibition celebrates origins of Isle of Man Steam Railway
An exhibition showcasing the original route of the Isle of Man Steam Railway has opened in the west of the island.
The Raad Yiarn/Iron Road display is on at the House of Manannan, which was the site of the original Peel Railway Station.
The exhibition coincides with the 150th anniversary of the line's beginnings, on 1 July 1873.
Curator Jude Dicken said it had been a "fascinating" process selecting the items to go on display.
The exhibits include 19th century engineering plans, colourful publicity posters and 1960s photographs capturing the last days of steam on the line, which have been drawn from the Manx National Heritage archives.
The exhibition also features the wooden sign from St John's railway station, which was removed when the station closed around 1968, and log books charting the journeys taken by the engines each day.
The line to Peel itself was closed in November 1965, but routes to the south of the island remain in operation.
The railway celebrated its 150th anniversary on Saturday with a series of special events in Douglas and the South of the island.
The commemorations included the unveiling of a plaque at Douglas Railway Station by the Lieutenant Governor.
Ms Dicken said: "It's been fascinating selecting just a handful of images from thousands of photographs, plans and printed material for this exhibition.
"What I've chosen is my personal appreciation of the Victorian engineering vision, the century-and-a-half hard graft of the workers, and the delight of the huge number of passengers who used the line, notably on Tynwald Day."
The exhibition will be on display until 30 July.