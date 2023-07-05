Tynwald members to debate temporary suspension of work permits
The requirement for non-Manx workers to secure a work permit to take up a job on the Isle of Man could be temporarily suspended, if Tynwald backs the move.
Under the proposals, permits would be replaced with a registration process to tackle staff shortages in some sectors.
A consultation on the issue saw 81% of 253 respondents support registration.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said the plan was part of the government's commitment to remove barriers to economic growth.
While 67% of those who took part in the consultation backed removing work permits, 92% supported the principle of maintaining the existing provisions for people with certain criminal convictions.
About 64% supported a fee being charged for the registration of a new worker.
'Key vacancies'
Under current rules, it must be proven that there are no existing Manx workers able to take up the job, and a new application must be made if an employee who has relocated wants to change jobs.
Tynwald have already approved exemptions from the system for several groups of workers, including secondary school teachers, government chief executives, and some ICT workers.
Visa rules for workers from the EU were also relaxed last year to help attract seasonal hospitality staff following Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Johnston said although the existing system "works well for the majority", there was still "significant perception issues".
He said: "Given the high priority in retaining and attracting economically-active individuals in a highly competitive environment we must do everything we can to ensure the island is an attractive place."
The changes would make it "easier for businesses to employ skilled workers and streamline the process for relocating individuals to the island to fill key vacancies", he added.
Politicians will debate the proposals at the October Tynwald sitting.
