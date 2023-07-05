Tynwald Day 2023: Nuclear energy consideration call from petitioner
A former MHK has called for Tynwald to consider nuclear power as back-up energy plan for the island.
Martyn Perkins presented his petition during the ceremony for potential consideration by politicians in future.
More than a dozen other petitions, including some relating to Manx Care's funding, the horse trams and Covid vaccine injuries, were also submitted.
Petitioners no longer need to have a personal grievance relating to the issue to bring a petition forward.
In May this year, Tynwald members supported the change to the standing orders.
Mr Perkins called for a committee to consider how nuclear power could benefit people on the Isle of Man in a bid to be "as self sufficient as we can" in future.
He is calling on the government to look into small modular reactors that produce 45MW, which he said could power around 18,000 homes a year.
Raising concerns about how people on middle and low incomes may be affected by moves towards the use of greener energy, he said: "Not everyone can afford electric cars or solar panels."
There were also calls by Charles Guard and Sara Goodwins for government department's to be held to account for their spending and compliance with Tynwald resolutions.
Both petitioners raised concerns about Tynwald procedures, citing the horse trams on Douglas Promenade as an example of a decision by the parliament being overturned at a later date without being put back before politicians.
The Manx Parliament backed Douglas Promenade refurbishment plans in 2017, which included the heritage attraction's tracks being reinstated to the Sea Terminal rather than stopping at the bottom of Broadway.
However, that extension was put on hold in 2021 after the money earmarked for it was allocated to another part of the project.
Mr Guard said legislation should be introduced for "binding resolutions" so decisions made by Tynwald members could not be "altered behind their backs".
Stephen Wotton, Nikola Brindley and Natalie Birchall presented a petition calling for more support for people whose health had been affected after receiving a Covid vaccination.
Ms Brindley said she had a severe anaphylactic reaction following the jab, and had spent the last 18 months "in and out of hospital", going from "quite fit and healthy to struggling".
She said the petition was part of "the fight to get the support that many on the island who have been affected need".
Meanwhile, resident Simon Mann called for changes in the way Manx Care is funded in the future, highlighting funding deficits the health care body is facing due to wage increases and inflation.
Mr Mann said he wanted to see extra targeted taxation of the "causative industries", including gambling, alcohol and fast food, and the introduction of tax credits for those who use private medical care and reduce demand on the NHS.
Other petitions for redress of grievance included calls for changes to the times dogs were able to exercise on Peel beach in the summer months and the introduction of the Programme for International Student Assessment education scoring system in Manx schools.
The petitions will now be assessed to check they are in order, and if deemed so they are made available to be "picked up" by an MHK to progress further.