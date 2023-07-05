Tynwald Day 2023: Isle of Man celebrates national day
- Published
Crowds are gathering in St John's to celebrate the Isle of Man's national day.
The feature piece of the occasion is the ancient open-air sitting of the Manx parliament on Tynwald Hill.
Presided over by the Lieutenant Governor, the ceremony brings together Tynwald members, the clergy and judiciary, and local representatives.
The annual ceremony sees the island's newest laws read out from the hill in English and Manx.
Known as the promulgation of the Acts, it marks the one of the most significant parts of the ceremony, as if a new law is not read out on the hill within 18 months of being granted Royal assent it falls from the statute book.
This year will see four new laws declared to the people of the island, including the Energy Act 2023, which allows for changes to gas regulation, and the Capacity Act 2023, which creates safeguards relating to power of attorney.
Petitions for redress of grievance
The proceedings on the hill, which follows a church service in the Royal Chapel in St John's, will also see members of the public given the chance to present petitions to Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, who is the King's representative on the island, for potential consideration by Tynwald members.
A change to standing orders, which was approved in May this year, now means a person does not need to have a personal grievance relating to the issue to bring a petition forward.
The Guard of Honour at the 2023 ceremony is The King's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, while the British Army Band Catterick will be providing music, including the Manx and British national anthems and the ceremonial fanfare.
The ceremony also sees representatives of military organisations, charities and the island's five government-run secondary schools take part in the official proceedings.
Celebrations to mark the national day will continue following the formal sitting, will activities including Manx traditional dancing on the green and a fair on the back Fairfield, and a Viking encampment in Cooil-y-Ree nearby.
Events outside of St John's itself include the annual Cronk-y-Voddy sports day from 14:00, and traditional lunches and teas at Dalby Schoolrooms between 12:00 and 16:30.