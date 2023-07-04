Survey seeks views on Manx heritage railways and trams
People have been asked to share their use of the Isle of Man's heritage railways with the Department of Infrastructure.
The survey covers the Douglas Bay Horse Trams, Isle of Man Steam Railway, the Manx Electric Railway and Snaefell Mountain Railway.
Results will be fed into an update of a review and economic impact assessment.
The previous findings by SYSTRA showed the railways cost £4.87m to operate but had a direct revenue of £1.66m.
The survey covers issues including how often people use the railways and alternative methods of travel should the heritage transport not be available.
The questionnaire also asks why people think heritage railways are important.
Minister for the Department of Infrastructure Chris Thomas said the heritage rail network "holds significant historical and cultural value to the Isle of Man".
The department is "committed to ensuring its continued relevance and success" and the responses to the consultation would "play a crucial role in shaping the future" of the railways, he added.
The feedback will be used to compile SYSTRA's final report, which will be presented to the government by the end of September, a spokesman said.
The online survey will be available online until 13 August.
The Isle of Man Steam Railway celebrated it's 150th anniversary art the weekend, a milestone this year which coincides with the 130th anniversary of the Manx Electric Railway.