Busy street in Onchan closes for resurfacing works
- Published
Work to refurbish a busy route through an eastern village in the Isle of Man has begun.
Daytime closures to traffic have been put in place on Royal Avenue in Onchan while the road surface is treated with micro asphalt.
Work on the key route, between Main Road in the village and Port Jack, is expected to take up to three days.
The road is closed daily between 09:00 and 15:00 BST.
Roadside parking in the area has also been suspended during the works.
Although pedestrian access can continue, motorists could face delays in accessing their homes while resurfacing operations are under way, a spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said.
Although school buses will operate as normal, other services have been be diverted during the day-time closures.
