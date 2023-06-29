Isle of Man Post Office event series marks 50 year milestone
The Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) has planned a raft of celebrations to mark 50 years of service.
It was granted postal independence from the Royal Mail on 5 July 1973.
Among the scheduled events is a paint a post box competition for children in the autumn and an island-wide treasure hunt on 2 September.
IOMPO has also worked with the Manx Wildlife Trust to plant more than 50 trees as part of the Queen's Green Canopy project.
Post office CEO Simon Kneen said: "Our people and our customers have supported us since our inception 50 years ago.
"We are very grateful for the part they have played in our business' journey to date."
A set of seven commemorative stamps is due to be issued on 5 July, which coincides with the island's national celebration, Tynwald Day.
There is also an exhibition planned at the Manx Museum's so-called Cabinet of Curiosities, due to open on 14 July, displaying artefacts, photos and memorabilia provided by post office employees from the past and present.
Mr Kneen said: "For 50 years IOMPO has been a key part of the Island's infrastructure and a trusted partner for our community.
"The postal industry plays an essential role in our society and the economy, linking the Island to the rest of the world.
"I am pleased we have a programme of activities to celebrate our milestone anniversary with the community we are proud to serve," he added.
