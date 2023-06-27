Isle of Man's assisted dying bill has first reading
A private members bill to bring in assisted dying laws on the Isle of Man has had its first reading in the House of Keys, marking its first steps in the parliamentary process.
It was brought forward by Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson, who is also a doctor.
A public consultation on the subject earlier this year divided opinion.
Dr Allinson said it followed his own experiences as a GP, "seeing people who wanted to have a choice about how and where they died".
He added giving people the option to have an assisted death gave patients and their families the ability to "have positive lasting memories of someone who's passing".
The Assisted Dying Bill 2023 stipulates to be eligible you must be an island resident diagnosed with a terminal illness, with a life expectancy of six months or less.
Trevor Moore, chair of campaign group My Death My Decision, spoke at a public meeting on Monday evening.
'Coercion'
He said the six-month terminal illness criteria was "too narrow" and did not address the needs of those with terminal illnesses such as "neurodegenerative diseases like motor neurone or Huntington's".
Manx Duty of Care is an opposition group of about 50 health and social care workers.
Member, GP Graham McAll, said his concern was for vulnerable people, as the bill would "put at risk people who are coerced", he said, adding it was "incredibly difficult for doctors to spot coercion".
Another member, speech therapist Becky Traynor, said she was worried the bill would too easily be extended in the future.
If approved, Dr Allinson said the service would run through the island's national health service, Manx Care.
There would be plenty of time, he said, to set up the proper processes to ensure staff were trained, looked after and "the right bereavement counselling" was in place.
Dr Allinson is aiming to move the bill for its second reading in October.
