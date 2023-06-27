No routine GP appointments for five hours due to training
- Published
Routine doctors appointments will not be available later because of staff training, Manx Care has said.
Between 13:00 and 18:00 BST residents can only access GPs surgeries to order repeat prescriptions, make future appointments or for test results.
A spokeswoman said it would allow GPs to learn about the "transformation of primary care services" in future.
Anyone who needs a doctor urgently should ring their surgery to speak with an on-call GP, she added.
Meanwhile, the health care provider has urged residents to "choose well" when seeking appropriate medical treatment and advice during the period.
Other medical services available include the Minor Ailments Scheme run by community pharmacies on the island, the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital and Specsavers' Minor Eye Conditions Scheme.
For dental emergencies, patients should contact their own dentist, those not currently registered with a dentist can access the community dental service.
But anyone who believes they have a life-threatening emergency should still "phone 999 and ask for the ambulance service", Manx Care said.
Routine GP appointments across the island are expected to resume as normal on Wednesday.
Residents set to travel off-island for medical treatment can attend a morning session run by the patient transfers team and MCALS (Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service).
The drop-in session, at Ramsey Town Hall between 10:00 and 12:00, will provide information and support about travel and care.