Isle of Man Parish Walk: Hundreds set off in annual challenge
- Published
More than 1,100 competitors have set off on the Isle of Man's Parish Walk.
Those taking part have 24 hours to complete the 85-mile (137km) course, which visits all 17 island parishes.
Starting off at the National Sports Centre at 08:00 BST, competitors will cross the finish line in the gruelling challenge on Douglas Promenade later.
Last year's event was won by Paul Atherton, who finished the race in 15 hours, 27 minutes and 15 seconds to claim his second title in a row.
Race director Ray Cox said many people took part in the event to be "part of something".
He said: "It's the challenge - can you walk 85 miles in less than 24 hours?
"We've got people who are of course very competitive, that's the front end of the race.
"And the community spirit and the support that you get from the general public of the Isle of Man, that's what makes people do the Parish Walk."
Over the past three decades, the event has grown from an entry of fewer than 250 competitors to the largest event in the island's sporting calendar.
The event also raises thousands of pounds for local charities each year through competitors' sponsorships.
And although the running of the event has been modernised with the increased use of technology, Ray Cox said the heritage of the event, which dates back to at least 1913, is being maintained.
"We now have all automatic timing, everybody's got microchips built into their numbers, scanners pick them up, so we don't have any manual checking in any more.
"But walkers still physically have to go to either the gate or the front door of nearly all the parish churches they will attend and touch the church gate or door.
"And that's still a tradition of the Parish Walk."
Competitors have until 08:00 on Sunday morning to complete the challenge.
