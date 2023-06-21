Isle of Man vaping laws too late for under 18s, retailer warns
Plans to ban those under the age of 18 from buying vaping products on the Isle of Man have been brought forward too late, a local retailer has said.
The Vaping Products Bill 2023, which would also stop the display of the products, started its journey through the House of Keys last week.
Offshore Vapes owner Giles Day said laws should have been changed in line with the UK in 2016.
He said: "It is an epidemic at the moment, all the kids are doing it."
Mr Day said nicotine-addicted under-18s could turn to the black market when the law was changed, which would "potentially expose them to more risk" of using counterfeit products.
He said: "Wherever there is demand there will always be supply, regardless of illegality."
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan, who is guiding the bill through the House of Keys, previously said the legislation also aimed to prohibit "the importation of vaping products by persons aged 16 and 17", to address issues with purchasing the products online.
However, Mr Day said those restrictions would not stop younger people buying them online despite any future law changes.
He said the legislation was reacting to a problem, whereas "back in 2016 it might have stemmed the problem".
The best way to help young people now was to educate them, "in schools and with parents" on the dangers of the products, he added.
