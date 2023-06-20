New strategic plan for University College Isle of Man revealed
A five-year strategic plan for the Isle of Man's only university college will help develop the island's workforce in future, its principal has said.
University College Isle of Man (UCM) offers on-island access to training and learning raging from practical courses to degree-level academic studies.
Principal Jesamine Kelly said the pandemic had led to a shift in priorities and ways of working.
She said the "refreshed" focus would help to build the island's workforce.
There was now "much more reliance on digital", which meant the educational establishment needed to adapt to reflect that, she said.
The island's new Climate Change Act and the government's Island Plan have also been reflected in the new strategy, with an emphasis on sustainability and targeting core skills wanted by employers.
'Sustainable campus'
"The island's got some special USPs and we need to celebrate those in our curriculum, making sure that our curriculum is alive to that too," Ms Kelly said.
"So looking at things around our environment is a sort of aspiration here, to make sure that we're reflecting our great surroundings, our marine and wildlife, and I think that would be something that we build on.
"We've got to keep on providing those courses in trades, in technical, in the financial sectors because we know there's plenty of jobs and we need to keep on filling them."
The changes will also see a shift away from the traditional BTEC qualifications with the introduction of T-Level courses, which are already on offer in the UK.
The introduction of an animal management course would also broaden the opportunities available to anyone with an interest in careers ranging from agriculture to dog grooming, Ms Kelly said.
She said the new plan represented a "refreshed strategy with a bit more focus on having a smart, safe and sustainable campus".