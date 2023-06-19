Summer pedestrianisation of part of Douglas quay made permanent
- Published
The pedestrianisation of a stretch of Douglas quayside during the summer months is to be made permanent.
The closure had been brought in on a trial basis on North Quay between Ridgeway Street and Market Hill for the past four years.
The ban on traffic will apply between 11:00 BST on a Friday to 08:00 on a Monday from 1 April to 30 September.
Douglas councillor Andrew Bentley said the response from businesses had been "consistently positive and supportive".
Mr Bentley, who is chairman of the council's Regeneration and Community Committee, said closures would be at the "busiest potential times for the hospitality trade during the heart of the year when the weather is best".
If the forecast for the entire weekend was inclement, traffic flow over 120-yard (110m) stretch of the quayside would be allowed, he said.
Bollards are set to be put in place when the road is closed.
The new order would also be "flexible" so that the area could be closed traffic on bank holidays and at busy periods like during the TT fortnight, Mr Bentley said.
The arrangements were approved by Douglas councillors at their June meeting.