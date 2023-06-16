King's Birthday Honours: Pier restoration volunteer honoured
- Published
One of the driving forces behind a Victorian pier's restoration has become an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours.
Stuart McKenzie was honoured for his efforts on Ramsey's Queen's Pier and work helping businesses use computers.
Phase one of the restoration of the pier was completed in 2021, allowing it to open for the first time since 1990.
Musician and volunteer Dave McLean has also become an MBE, while Manx Music Festival accompanist Wendy McDowell has been awarded the British Empire Medal.
Mr McLean led a team that transformed Peel's old Methodist Centenary Hall into an arts centre, named the Peel Centenary Centre, which was opened in 2003 and is run by volunteers.
He also started the annual One Island Our World festival, which fuses traditional, contemporary and world music.
Ms McDowell has been involved with choirs and musical societies on the island since the 1960, and is a long-standing accompanist at the annual Manx Music Festival, known as the Guild.
She is also an organist and choir master at St Peter's Church in Onchan and was instrumental in the refurbishment of the Villa Marina and the establishment of the Ballakermeen Studio Theatre while serving on the Isle of Man Arts Council in the 1990s.
'Outstanding contribution'
After a career in the Merchant Navy which saw him rise to the rank of captain, Mr McKenzie and his wife Barbara set up a company that assisted the government and local firms in developing the application of computers, before establishing the McKenzie Trust to help entrepreneurs.
In 2015, he took on the role of project manager for the Queen's Pier Restoration Trust project, holding the position for the first phase of the refurbishment.
He has been appointed MBE for his "outstanding contribution to the Isle of Man community".
Businessman Steve George has been awarded a Lieutenant Governor's Commendation for his service to the community of Port Erin.
Mr George was the founder and chairman of Visit Port Erin, and has been involved in the Festival of the Sea and pre-Christmas festival in the village for several years, as well as being a founder director member of Rushen Heritage Trust.