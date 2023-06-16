Manx street dealer caught selling cocaine and ketamine is jailed
- Published
A man caught dealing cocaine on the street in Douglas has been jailed for four years and seven months.
Keith Reyes, 20, was spotted selling to people on Granville Street in the early hours of 29 August and he was reported to police.
Douglas Courthouse heard officers found him to have snap bags filled with the drug in his pocket and he was arrested.
More searches of him and his bedroom uncovered more than £900 of cocaine and large amounts of ketamine.
The court heard the initial search uncovered four bags alongside £600 in his wallet.
Another search at police headquarters found a further 48 bags wrapped in a shower cap and hidden.
The search of his bedroom at his family's home in Gladstone Mews, Ramsey, uncovered a further 57 bags.
'Jeopardised everything'
The cocaine found had a street value of £929, while the two finds of ketamine were worth between £863 and £1,079, and £740 and £926.
Messages on his mobile phone showed evidence he had been selling the drugs between 20 June and 29 August 2022.
He previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of ketamine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of ketamine, and possession of criminal property.
His defence advocate said he was a "very young man who has jeopardised everything".
Deemster Graeme Cook said ketamine was an "extremely dangerous drug" and posed even more danger if mixed with cocaine.