Whistleblowing medic could progress second claim over dismissal
A second compensation claim against the health department by a whistleblowing medic who was unfairly dismissed could be progressed, a tribunal has heard.
Rosalind Ranson was awarded £3.19m in compensation in May after it was found she was unfairly sacked from her job as the Isle of Man's top medic.
At the latest hearing of the tribunal it emerged that a second claim, which was on hold, had not been withdrawn.
Chairman Douglas Stewart said it had now been indicated it would continue.
The tribunal previously ruled Dr Ranson was unfairly dismissed from her role as medical director after speaking out during the coronavirus pandemic.
'Second bite'
The latest session heard the second claim, for injury to feelings, was filed in April 2022 so that it did not become out of time.
Mr Stewart said it had been stayed until the remedy proceedings concluded, with the "inference" it would be withdrawn at that point.
It now appeared Dr Ranson "wishes to continue with her complaint seeking further compensation", which was "firmly resisted" by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), he said.
Simon Devonshire KC argued the overall detriment had been covered by the first claim, as it included the erosion of her role following the decision not to transfer her to Manx Care.
However, Dr Ranson's representative Oliver Segal KC said the original claim went no further than March 2021, and the second covered the period thereafter until her contract was terminated in January 2022.
Mr Stewart said the Employment and Equality Tribunal thought it had proceeded to what was "finality" in awarding compensation in May, and had not anticipated there would be a "second bite of the cherry", which could be costly for the taxpayer.
If the claim was progressed and could not be settled, the DHSC would apply for it to be struck out, the tribunal heard.
