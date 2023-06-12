People urged to make sure petitions in order before Tynwald Day
- Published
People planning to hand over petitions at the open-air sitting of the Manx parliament have been urged to ensure their documents are correct beforehand.
The ancient ceremony's proceedings include the chance for protesters to present petitions of redress of grievance to the Lieutenant Governor.
A Tynwald representative said half of 2022's 16 petitions were "not in order".
The annual event, held in St John's, takes place on 5 July.
Guidance for potential petitioners has been published and those planning to hand one over have been "strongly encouraged to seek advice from the Clerk of Tynwald in advance of submitting their petition".
Petitioners can either hand their document over in person on the day, or ask a member of Tynwald to hand it over on their behalf.
The process allows individuals to raise the profile of an issue, and can lead to parliamentary debates if a member of Tynwald picks a petition up and takes it forward.
A change to standing orders now means a person does not need to have a personal grievance relating to the issue to bring a petition forward.
