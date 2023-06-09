Fans back Michael Dunlop to equal all-time TT win record in Senior
- Published
Fans have backed Michael Dunlop to match his uncle Joey's all-time record of 26 Isle of Man TT wins during Saturday's Senior race.
The rider from Balleymoney was forced to retire while ahead in the Supertwins due to mechanical issues.
The 34-year-old had also earlier been beaten by in Peter Hickman in the Superstock race.
TT fan Mark Robinson said he thought "everyone will want Dunlop to win" during the final race of the festival.
Mr Robinson said he thought the Northern Irish rider would be "massively upset" at having to pull out of the Supertwin race while in the lead.
The race fan from New Zealand, who now lives on the Isle of Man, said it had been an amazing week of racing and he had "loved watching the battles" between Dunlop and Peter Hickman.
Tracey Corthers from Northern Ireland said she had been rooting for Michael Dunlop and had "really wanted him to get two wins" on Friday to match and pass his uncle's record at the the event.
"I don't think it's a record he'd want to take off his uncle, but he'll be keeping it in the Dunlop name if he does," she said.
"I'll hope and pray" he wins Saturday's Senior TT, she added.
Richard Hall, from North Wales, first came to the TT races 42 years ago and said Joey Dunlop, who was killed while racing in Estonia in 2000, was his hero.
He said he was "so disappointed" at the 34 year-old's retirement from the Supertwin race.
"You can never write Michael Dunlop off, he's so good," he said.
Mr Hall said if Michael Dunlop were to match his uncle's record in Saturday's race it would mean that "the Dunlop dynasty continues to survive".
But with competition from Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison it was "anyone's race", he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk