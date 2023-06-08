Red Arrows set to perform over Douglas Bay for Isle of Man TT crowds
The Red Arrows are set to perform over the Douglas Bay as part of the 2023 Isle of Man TT festival later.
Thousands of visiting bikers and local residents expected to gather on the promenade and surrounding headlands to see the RAF aerobatic team's display.
The famous trails of red, white and blue were last seen in Manx skies during last year's TT festival.
Drone operators have been reminded of a no fly zone during the performance, which starts at 19:30 BST.
The Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) said the devices must not be flown over or within 6 miles (9.65km) of Douglas between 19:20 until 20:10 BST on Thursday.
Colin Gill from the CAA previously said any drone flight in the vicinity "could cause danger".
Large crowds are expected to gather in the island's capital again on Friday, when the annual TT fireworks display takes place at 23:00.
