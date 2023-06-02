Manx police urge TT campers to make sure their belongings are safe
TT visitors staying at campsites across the Isle of Man have been urged by police to keep their belongings secure during the festival.
Tens of thousands of fans are expected to have arrived across the festival's two-week duration.
PC Louise Kennaugh said TT campsites were "little communities", but urged visitors to "watch out" for thieves.
The areas were "not without dangers of people maybe losing property", she said.
In a post on social media, the Isle of Man Constabulary said while the island has a low crime rate, fans still needed to "look out" for themselves and others.
It was part of a message urging fans to ensure they kept belongings "safe and secure at all times".
PC Kennaugh said that also included times when riders took their bikes on trips around the island.
"Tie your helmet, whatever you do, keep your stuff safe," she added.
