MHK calls for uninhabitable homes to be charged rates
- Published
The owners of homes that have become uninhabitable should not be able to avoid paying rates on them, an MHK has said.
Under current rules, an application can be made for dilapidated properties to have their rates lowered to zero.
Jason Moorhouse said a lack of incentive for the buildings to be improved was "frustrating" for those living in nearby households.
Tynwald will be asked to back the move at the June sitting of the court.
The 2021 Isle of Man census revealed there were about 5,600 vacant homes on the island, including flats, houses, and cottages used as holiday accommodation.
Mr Moorhouse told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that although it was not a common problem, it was an "ongoing" one that he was contacted about at least every four or five weeks.
He said: "It's made especially frustrating if you've got an empty house or other building that is looking unattractive and potentially dangerous and the owners ask for their rates to be removed.
"This is especially bad because you've got something in the community which is negative and in a way you're benefiting because you're not having to contribute back to the community."
The Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK will ask Tynwald to support buildings in a state of disrepair identified for zero rating being reassessed from 2024 with a rates escalator introduced.
That would allow annual increases in rates bills to be applied to buildings that remained in a dilapidated state.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk