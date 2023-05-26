Isle of Man TT: Mountain Road becomes one-way for fortnight
- Published
The A18 Mountain Road is being made one-way ahead of the start of the 2023 Isle of Man TT races.
The road, which is the main route between the north and the island's capital, is closed until 16:30 BST for the changes to be made.
Traffic flow will only be permitted in the direction of Douglas from Ramsey between the Hairpin and the Creg-ny-Baa until 16:30 on 13 June.
A ban on cycling on the road is also in place throughout the fortnight.
Crews from the Department of Infrastructure are installing one-way signage at junctions onto the carriageway, laying out traffic cones, and erecting temporary speed limit signs at either end of the road.
A throughout sweeping of the road surface and minor maintenance are also being carried out ahead of road reopening.
Police have warned visitors and local fans to be mindful of the increase in traffic on the roads during the festival and stick to limits in place.
The road, which forms part of the 37.3 mile (60km) TT course, will close again for the start of qualifying on Monday morning.
Changes to the qualifying schedule for 2023 mean the first session will be a day-time closure, rather than being restricted to the traditional evening practice.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk