Jury told to decide if man's fatal attack on wife's lover was murder
- Published
A jury has been told to decide if a man accused of beating his wife's lover to death is guilty of murder or manslaughter.
Ian Anderson, 55, has accepted he inflicted fatal injuries on 60-year-old Neil Roberts in a fight at his home in Castletown in 2013, but denies murder.
His defence advocate argued he was "substantially impaired" by a mental disorder, and was provoked.
But the prosecution told Douglas Courthouse it was a deliberate attack.
Deemster Graeme Cook told the jury they had to decide whether Mr Anderson was guilty of murder, or of manslaughter by reason of provocation or diminished responsibility.
'Extremely violent'
The court heard Mr Anderson had accepted he was guilty of manslaughter and said he did not use reasonable force when he "lost it" in the fight.
He said the altercation at the home in Queen Street at about midnight between 30 November and 1 December was started by Mr Roberts, the court was told.
In his closing speech, prosecutor Peter Wright KC said the 55-year-old had used "deadly force" on the man who had "cuckolded and humiliated him", then created a "lying account" to avoid responsibility for his actions.
The severe injuries to the older man's body showed Mr Anderson's attack was "sustained, prolonged, unremitting, and extremely violent", he added.
The "excuse" of provocation or of an underlying personality disorder did not reduce his culpability, and it was time for Mr Anderson to "recognise the terrible truth of what he did", Mr Wright added.
Defence Advocate Crispin Aylett KC said Mr Roberts was a "master of mind games" who was having an affair with Mr Anderson's wife and living in his house while he was away.
Mr Aylett added: "All the while telling Ian Anderson he was imagining things, how provocative is that?"
He told the jury that psychiatric evidence supported the view that Mr Anderson's emotionally unstable personality disorder would have "substantially impaired" his responsibility for his actions.
Deemster Cook said he would give the jury final directions on Wednesday.
