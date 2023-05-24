Manx government workers balloted over industrial action
Manx government workers are to be asked to indicate if they would be willing to take industrial action over pay.
It follows a previous ballot of Prospect members that saw 75% of those who responded reject a 5% pay offer from the Public Services Commission.
The union said the new "consultative ballot" would demonstrate the type of action its members would support.
Negotiations Officer Mick Hewer said members had "had enough of meaningless discussions".
The union represents more than 12,000 workers across the government, including civil servants, education support staff and manual and craft workers.
'Low morale'
Mr Hewer said the result of the ballot on the latest pay offer "sends a clear message" that "below inflation pay increases year after year are not acceptable".
It was "disappointing" that the government had allocated only 2% for increased pay awards in the year ahead despite the cost-of-living crisis and "overwhelming indicators that 2% just wouldn't cut it", he added.
In his financial plan for the island for 2023-24, Treasury Minister Alex Allinson announced an 8% rise in pay budgets, 6% of which was to cover pay rises implemented in 2022 with a further 2% added to cover awards this year.
Mr Hewer said: "Staff shortages, low morale and a slow haemorrhage of staff leaving to seek better pay, and terms and conditions elsewhere is adding to the problem."
"We cannot continue to accept pay awards that, after the effects of inflation, are meaningless and result in take home pay in real terms being eroded."
The ballot is expected to run between 19 June and 2 July.