Isle of Man TT course electronic red flag system to be tested
- Published
Motorists have been told to ignore signs displaying electronic red flags during a test of a safety system ahead of the Isle of Man TT.
The LED displays around the course are part an enhanced safety management system introduced in 2022.
The system allows signals to be put out around the course instantly, alerting marshals and riders when a race has been stopped.
Tests will take place on Wednesday evening and early on Friday morning.
The tests are being carried out by the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) in conjunction with system providers EM Motorsport.
A representative for the DOI said the flags would display "a variety of colours, letters and test modes" during the period.
"Please take to the roads in a cautious and considerate manner as we will have our team and partners at various locations, and various times around the course," they added.
The of Man TT races run between 29 May and 10 June.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk