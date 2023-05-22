Man accused of wife's lover's murder has mental disorder, trial hears
A man accused of murdering his wife's lover by beating him to death was likely affected by a mental disorder, a court has heard.
Ian Anderson, 55, denies murdering 60-year-old Neil Roberts at his home in Queen Street in Castletown in 2013.
Giving evidence, psychiatrist Ramneesh Puri said Mr Anderson had been diagnosed with an "emotionally unstable personality disorder" in 2014.
He had also shown signs of "morbid jealousy", Douglas Courthouse heard.
Dr Puri told the court the disorder was characterised by a tendency to "act unexpectedly and without consideration of the consequences".
When asked by defence advocate Cripsin Aylett KC if that could have "substantially impaired" Mr Anderson's ability to control his actions on the night Mr Roberts was killed, Dr Puri said it did "on the balance of probabilities".
The 55-year-old also had a "pathological jealousy", making him more prone to irrational thinking, the court was told.
The court previously heard Mr Anderson's wife and Mr Roberts had denied having an affair, despite Mr Anderson's suspicions.
'Checking behaviours'
Dr Puri said Mr Anderson's continued relationship with Mr Roberts was "very odd", given his wife's suspected infidelity.
While the 55-year-old had told the psychiatrist he was "not bothered" by the affair, he had admitted "checking behaviours", Dr Puri said.
These included looking at his wife's phone, taking random days off work, and coming back to his home in Castletown unannounced from his job in the UK.
His "outburst of violence" on the night Mr Roberts was killed could have been provoked by the "immense stress" of his wife admitting to the affair, and by his claim the older man started the fight, Dr Puri added.
Prosecutor Peter Wright KC said the psychiatrist's assessment lacked "meaningful corroboration" and was "almost entirely based" on what Ian Anderson had told him.
However, Dr Puri said he did not think Mr Anderson was trying to mislead him during their meeting, adding that two other experts had reached the same diagnosis.
But he told the court he could not rule out the prospect that any patient could by lying, or not telling "the whole truth".
The trial is expected to continue on Tuesday.
