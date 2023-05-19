Drug dealer has sentence increased by three months by appeal court
- Published
A drug dealer jailed for more than seven years for a string of drugs and money laundering offences has had his sentence increased on appeal.
Garry Dentith, 42, had his bid to have his jail term shortened dismissed.
Judge of Appeal Anthony Cross KC and Deemster Richard Pratt KC ruled he had been given credit he should not have been when originally jailed.
They increased his sentence by three months to seven years and six months in prison.
Dentith was jailed in January for playing a "leading role" in an organised crime group selling cannabis on the island.
'Temporary nature'
The appeal judges said Deemster Graeme Cook's original sentence included a three-month reduction on the basis of his right to family life, as he had been told Dentith had a nine-year-old "stepson" who he took to and from school.
Correspondence had shown he had only been in a relationship with the boy's mother for a short period, the pair were not married and did not live together.
The judges said there was "simply no dependency of any sort as envisaged by statute" and the relationship was of "a temporary nature".
Dentith's defence advocate had been "wrong to adopt the language that he did" when discussing the relationship, they said.
"The child was not his stepson at all. He was the child of his then girlfriend. No more and no less," they added.
"Therefore in our judgment there were no circumstances here which could lead to a reduction of any sentence by virtue of Article 8 rights."
They said Deemster Cook had "erred in principle" to that extent, and restored the three-month reduction in sentence he had given Dentith.