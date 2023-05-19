First look at inside of new £78m Isle of Man passenger ferry
- Published
The interior of a new £78m Manx ferry has been revealed for the first time.
The Manxman, which can accommodate 950 passengers and crew, is set to become the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's flagship passenger ferry.
The £78m vessel was constructed at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea and is currently sailing to UK shores.
It has a range of facilities, including a bar, cafe and retail areas, and several lounges featuring seating that can be reserved by passengers.
The vessel is set to replace the Ben-my-Chree as the main passenger ferry between Douglas and Heysham Port in Lancashire, and will carry out winter sailing to the new Manx ferry terminal being built in Liverpool once it's complete.
While deck seven has many of the communal areas, including the bar, eatery, a family area and children's play zone, deck eight is home to a number of exclusive lounges and cabins.
People must reserve spaces in the Injebreck Exclusive Lounge, only available to 26 people, as well as seats in the Niarbyl lounge.
The vessel is 436ft (133m) long making it the largest in the Steam Packet's history.
The Manxman has 40 cabins, which range from four-berth cabins to executive cabins, featuring a double bed and walk out balconies.
All the public areas on the vessel have been designed to be fully wheelchair accessible.