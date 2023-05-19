First look at inside of new £78m Isle of Man passenger ferry

Cornaa CaféIOMSPC
The Cornaa Cafe is on deck seven with panoramic views from the front of the ship
By Alex Wotton
BBC Isle of Man

The interior of a new £78m Manx ferry has been revealed for the first time.

The Manxman, which can accommodate 950 passengers and crew, is set to become the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's flagship passenger ferry.

The £78m vessel was constructed at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea and is currently sailing to UK shores.

It has a range of facilities, including a bar, cafe and retail areas, and several lounges featuring seating that can be reserved by passengers.

IOMSPC
The Manxman is currently sailing to the UK
IOMSPC
The Injebreck Exclusive Lounge has 26 fully reclining seats

The vessel is set to replace the Ben-my-Chree as the main passenger ferry between Douglas and Heysham Port in Lancashire, and will carry out winter sailing to the new Manx ferry terminal being built in Liverpool once it's complete.

While deck seven has many of the communal areas, including the bar, eatery, a family area and children's play zone, deck eight is home to a number of exclusive lounges and cabins.

People must reserve spaces in the Injebreck Exclusive Lounge, only available to 26 people, as well as seats in the Niarbyl lounge.

IOMSPC
There are two Paws Pet Lounges on the new vessel
IOMSPC
Seats in the Niarbyl lounge can be semi-reclined and have charging ports for mobile devices

The vessel is 436ft (133m) long making it the largest in the Steam Packet's history.

The Manxman has 40 cabins, which range from four-berth cabins to executive cabins, featuring a double bed and walk out balconies.

All the public areas on the vessel have been designed to be fully wheelchair accessible.

IOMSPC
There are six wheelchair accessible cabins
IOMSPC
There are also a number of pet friendly cabins on the new vessel
IOMSPC
The bar is on deck seven alongside the eatery and communal areas

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.