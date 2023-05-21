Photo project shows changing face of Manx towns a decade apart
Photographs documenting Manx shops 10 years apart highlights the pride of their owners and staff, the man behind the project has said.
Chris Littler took images of more than 300 business and staff in Laxey, Peel, Port Erin and Port St Mary in 2012.
He then repeated the feat with several of the same people a decade on.
Breesha Maddrell from Culture Vannin, who funded some of the project, said the images would provide a "very precious" online archive.
Mr Litter took photos of workers in outlets, which included pubs, chip shops and post offices, in the four locations.
When returning he said it had been "lovely to come across the same people" and he had been struck by the sense of pride from people "in their work and in the place in they're working".
In Port Erin he came across an 86 year-old charity shop worker, who was still volunteering at 96, and a mother whose baby "was now taller than her".
The photographer said he noticed the loss of banks and betting shops and a increase in gyms, cafes and beauty salons appearing across the island.
The time capsule-type scheme also captured Margaret Cowin in her final days as landlady of the New Inn Pub in Laxey in 2012 before it closed down after more than 150 years.
Mr Littler said photographs from the past "grab peoples' attention" but the online archive, which records people's names and job roles, would make looking back in future "even more interesting".
He said he recently visited Ballasalla to capture the shop fronts and staff there, and hopes to photograph other towns and villages to add to the collection.
Reflecting on the project, Dr Madrell said: "We know that future generations will find this online archive very precious indeed".