Active travel recommendations split opinion in Tynwald
- Published
A decision over whether the reinstatement of heritage trail bridges should be considered has been delayed.
It was one of the recommendations put forward by a Tynwald committee looking into active travel and its impact.
The Council of Ministers had suggested a review of "investment options" for footpaths and green lanes, instead of reintroducing the bridges.
That suggestion found favour with MHKs but was rejected by MLCs and will now be subject to a combined vote in June.
The Environment and Infrastructure Policy Review Committee's report on the government's three-year strategy to encourage a fall in the use of cars found it was difficult to measure successes due to a lack of baseline data.
But committee chairman Rob Mercer MLC said there had been "positive outcomes".
'Serious reconsideration'
He said since 2018 several new cycle lanes and footpaths had been built to reduce congestion, increase the health of the population and cut carbon emissions.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said progress had been made despite challenges due to the pandemic and a £1.3m funding cut.
He said the 2021 census showed there had been an increase in walking and cycling to work, and a decrease in vehicle use.
A total of 500 cycling parking spaces across schools, offices and public centres had also been introduced, alongside 34 new cycling shelters.
Mr Mercer said the data that could be measured appeared to show an increased use of the Peel to Douglas heritage trail, and the committee considered that the reinstatement of the heritage trail bridges was "worthy of serious reconsideration".
Mr Thomas said the idea should be part of "overall considerations" by the Department of Infrastructure and Department for Enterprise.
He put forward an amendment calling for the department to cost and prioritise maintenance and investment options for long distance footpaths, bridleways and green lanes.