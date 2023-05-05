Manx choir records hymn to mark Coronation of King Charles III
A school choir on the Isle of Man has recorded a new song to mark King Charles III's Coronation.
King William's College (KWC) invited singers to join them to sing a new hymn as part of a Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) project.
Performers from across the island, including the King's representative on the island Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, took part in the recording.
KWC director of music Steve Daykin said the piece sounded "incredible".
He said he had been "humbled" to see more than 40 singers with a range of experience "commemorate this occasion through music, because music is going to be a key part of the ceremony".
The Coronation of King Charles III, who holds the title Lord of Mann, will take place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.
The choir held the only licence on the island to record the "Sing for the King" piece, which singer and composer Joanna Forbes L'Estrange was commissioned to compose by the RSCM.
The five-minute piece, which is titled The Mountains Shall Bring Peace, is set to the words of psalms from the bible.
Dozens of others choirs across the British Isles have also rehearsed and recorded the hymn.
KWC pupils were joined by members of choirs from across the island in the Chapel of St Thomas for the recording on Tuesday, after rehearsing separately.
Mr Daykin said was delighted Sir John and Lady Lorimer had accepted the invitation to take part.
"It's all about getting together and bringing the island together through music," he added.
Louise Van Der Merwe, who was one of the college's pupils to take part in the recording, said it had been an "amazing opportunity" to be part of how the island marked a moment in history.
"Hearing all the voices together was really special," she added.