Port Erin attack: Man jailed for throwing fiancee on table
A man who hit his fiancee and threw her on to a coffee table during a drunken argument has been jailed for 15 months.
Karl Cameron, 33, stole the woman's mobile phone, purse and some jewellery after the attack on 17 November.
Douglas Courthouse heard the 33-year-old was already serving a suspended sentence for a previous assault against a man outside a nightclub.
Cameron was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman for two years.
The court heard he got into an altercation with the woman at home in Port Erin after drinking alcohol.
The court heard the woman told police he also had a knife, which he had pulled out of the pocket of his body warmer, but said she believed he was threatening to harm himself with it rather than her.
While he admitted an argument had taken place, he denied assaulting the woman.
He was found guilty of assault, theft and criminal damage after a trial.
Sentencing him, Deemster Cook said the offence had been made worse by the fact he was on a suspended sentence and the latest act of violence had taken place in a domestic setting.
Cameron was sentenced to seven months for breaching the suspended sentence and a further eight months for the new offences.