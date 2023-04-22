Manx Music Festival 2023 gets up and running in Douglas
The Isle of Man's largest annual festival of competitions in music, dance and the spoken word has begun.
The Manx Music Festival comprises about 200 classes and sees thousands of competitors from all age groups lining up to take part.
Held at the Villa Marina in Douglas, 2023 marks 131 years since the event was formed.
This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the Cleveland Medal Competition.
That event, where competitors who have scored the highest points overall in the adult vocal classes compete to be awarded the annual medal, will take place on Friday evening in the Royal Hall.
The festival, colloquially known as the Guild, began as a one-day choir competition and has expanded into a week-long event.
