Manx Museum's history to be showcased in immersive performances
- Published
The stories behind some of the items featured in the Manx Museum in Douglas will be brought to life in a series of immersive theatrical performances.
The events are the latest in the Labyrinth series of performance held at Manx National Heritage (MNH) sites.
The walking shows will be within the Manx Museum after the doors have closed to general visitors for the day.
It forms part of the ongoing celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the island's first national museum.
The Manx Museum shows also mark the 10th year the performances have been held at heritage sites around the island.
'Amplify the stories'
MNH curator Allison Fox said the Labyrinth - The Treasure House performances, which are set to last for just over an hour, would be "quite active" for the audience as the performances move through the museum.
The performances included a "real range of scenes and stories" and the experience would "present the stories of the Manx Museum in a different way than perhaps people are used to", she said.
"What the performance aims to do is give you a little bit of the life behind the Manx Museum"
She added: "It will amplify the stories of the objects and the stories of the building, and why the museum was here in the first place."
The ticket-only shows are set to take place at the Manx Museum on 28 and 29 April.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk