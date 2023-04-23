Manx bus timetables to return to pre-pandemic levels of service
- Published
A revised bus timetable is due to come into force on the Isle of Man from Monday to coincide with the summer school term.
The new Bus Vannin timetables come amid an ongoing review of the government-funded services.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said the new schedule marked a return to similar service levels as those in place before the coronavirus pandemic.
It follows the scrapping of a £2 fare cap for longer journeys last month.
The changes coincide with the start of the summer school term and a number of alterations have been made to early morning journeys.
There is a change to the school day 6C service from Ramsey to Douglas and Peel, which will leave slightly earlier.
Under the revisions, the Ramsey to Douglas route will be altered to include extra journeys via St Ninian's, as well as a further weekend night time service.
There will also be extra late night buses on Fridays and Saturdays from Ramsey and Peel to Douglas.
And, following the return of two-way traffic on Castle Street in Castletown, services to Port Erin and Port St Mary will no longer serve the by-pass and instead go directly to Castletown Square via Victoria Road.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk