Renowned screenwriter with Manx roots celebrated in stamp collection
The work of Isle of Man screenwriter and author Nigel Kneale has been celebrated in a special set of stamps.
Mr Kneale, who predominantly wrote science fiction, was best known for the Quatermass television serials, first broadcast in the 1950s.
Other works included the award winning book Tomato Cain and Other Stories.
A spokeswoman for the Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) said six-stamp collection showcased "one of the island's great talents".
The stamps also held hidden "secrets", which were only visible using UV light, she added.
Born in Cumbria to Manx parents in 1922, Mr Kneale's family returned to this island in 1928 when his father took an editorial job at the Isle of Man Examiner.
Jane Asher, who appeared in The Quatermass Xperiment and The Stone Tape said the writer, who was the brother of renowned Manx artist Bryan Kneale, had been "charming, clever and perceptive".
She said: "I'm sure he would be thrilled to have his achievements reflected in this fantastic set of stamps."
Mr Kneale's children Tacy and Matthew said the stamps "really celebrate our father's life, career and Manx heritage, he would have been very proud".
General Manager of Isle of Man Stamps and Coins Maxine Cannon said Nigel Kneale's "impact on television and the professionals working in the industry cannot be understated".
