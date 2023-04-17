Fog and mist cause disruption to Isle of Man flights
- Published
Fog and mist has led to widespread disruption to flights to and from the Isle of Man.
Loganair's morning flights to Liverpool, Manchester and London City airports were all cancelled, while a London Heathrow flight was delayed.
Easyjet flights from Manchester, Liverpool and London Gatwick and Aer Lingus' service to Dublin were also delayed.
Ronaldsway Met Office said the conditions were expected to lift later.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.