Society uniting Isle of Man expats saved after risk of closure
An historic society set up to welcome expats returning to the Isle of Man will continue after new recruits came forward.
The World Manx Association (WMA), set up in 1911, was at risk of closure when the current committee stepped down having served longer than expected.
The positions of president, chairman, secretary and treasurer were filled at an emergency meeting on Saturday.
Member Peter Kelly said he was "very relieved" the group had been saved.
Dozens of people attended the meeting at Union Mills Methodist Hall and a vote for the association to continue was supported unanimously, meaning "all looks well for the future," he added.
The group supports people who have moved away from the island, or the families of those with Manx connections, when they visit.
It was formed following remarks made by Manx national poet T.E. Brown about Manx people returning from overseas, who said they should be welcomed back "with a shake of the hand and a clap on the shoulder".
Former magistrate Elaine Christian was elected as president, former leader of Douglas Council David Christian will take on the role of chairman, and former government secretary Elli Gawne fills the position as secretary.
Christine Pain, who was secretary for the Royal Manx Agricultural Show for a decade and is the secretary of the Motor Neurone Society, becomes the WMA's new Treasurer.
Ms Pain said she felt it was important to put herself forward for a position with the heritage society because it was important to her to protect its future.
She said: "With groups like this, once they're gone, they're gone."
Looking forward to the next chapter for the group, she said: "Everything has to move forward, but you can't forget the past."
