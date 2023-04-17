Manx divers visit ferry sunk at Dunkirk for first time in 83 years
An Isle of Man diving team has visited the shipwreck of a Manx vessel sunk by a mine during the Dunkirk evacuations for the first time in 83 years.
All 24 crew members died when the Mona's Queen, which was one of three Isle of Man Steam Packet Company vessels lost, sank on 29 May 1940.
The trip marked the first time Manx divers had visited the wreck since it sank during World War Two.
A team of 10 people from Discover Diving took part in the trip.
Mona's Queen was one of eight Steam Packet vessels to take part in the evacuations, which together rescued a total of 25,000 troops.
The expedition was originally due to take place in 2020 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its sinking but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.
Expedition leader Michelle Haywood said the experience was "totally amazing" and there was a "sigh of relief" that they had finally made it.
The trip felt more "like a pilgrimage rather than our normal dive trips", she added.
Ms Haywood said conditions when they first descended were "tough" and she felt the wreck with her knee before she saw it as there was "less than a metre of visibility".
The boat had "83 years of marine life growing on there" and was "absolutely covered in anemones and sponges", Ms Haywood said.
She said large amounts of plankton combined with the depth of the wreck meant it was "very dark" , which made the dive "really challenging".
The crew placed a memorial plaque, made by the Steam Packet workshop, at the wreck site.
Photos and film footage from the expedition will be part of an exhibition at Port St Mary Town Hall from 22 May.
