Isle of Man testing plea after rise in STIs
Public Health is urging people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections following a rise in cases on the Isle of Man.
The Genito Urinary Medicine sexual health clinic has also issued advice after a recent cluster emerged.
A government spokeswoman said: "The clinic offers free testing, support and treatment."
She said they were urging people to consider testing if they are concerned they may be at risk.
Most infections are easily treatable but can lead to serious problem if undiagnosed, she added.
The clinic is based at Noble's Hospital and all appointments are confidential.
The precise number of cases has not been disclosed while the cluster is investigated and contact tracing takes place.
