Manx government sets out plans to create 600 new jobs in next year
- Published
The Department of Enterprise has outlined how it aims to create and fill 600 new jobs on the Isle of Man over the next 12 months.
In its 2023-2024 plan, the department said it aimed to meet targets via 300 relocations and by offering funding and advice to Manx businesses.
The drive is part of government plans to create 5,000 new jobs by 2032.
Minister Tim Johnston said the plan should deliver "real, positive outcomes for the economy".
A total of 300 new digital roles in areas such as eSports and eGambling could be created, alongside 150 new positions supporting the visitor economy.
The department expect 100 new roles will be produced across financial services and export and local economy sectors will create 50 new jobs.
Mr Johnston said the island needs to "further grow the economically active population" to deliver public services and so "our private sector has the skills it needs to succeed," he added.
The department will also support the retention of over 37,500 jobs in the private sector jobs.
The document also details aims to modernise employment legislation in respect of family rights following consultations held in 2022.
Other commitments include plans to reduce skills shortages, brownfield site regeneration and new schemes to encourage investment growth in the private sector.
The plan also sets out targets for 2026, which include seeing 1,800 new jobs filled, 2,500 new residents and more than 1,000 extra homes occupied.
The Department of Enterprise's 2023/2024 plan will be discussed in Tynwald in May.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk