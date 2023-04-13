Manx Care says it did not back suggested health care charges
Manx Care has said it was never its intention to charge for A&E visits and GP appointments after the idea was suggested in official documents.
The health care body was asked to put forward a range of cost saving measures to the Treasury to make up annual budget shortfalls.
The submission made in June has now been revealed in a Freedom of Information response.
A spokeswoman said claims it supported the move were "wholly inaccurate".
In June 2022, Manx Care predicted an £8.7 million budget shortfall for the 2022/23 financial year.
The health provider said it was instructed by the Treasury and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) to "produce a list of potential mitigations in order to achieve financial balance".
The list submitted included charging for visits to GP surgeries and A&E, alongside pausing operations on patients with a BMI over 30 and introducing parking charges at Noble's Hospital.
A spokeswoman said the "difficult and unpalatable" ideas were reviewed by the boards of both Manx Care and the DHSC.
The Manx Care Board then agreed that charging patients for clinical services or appointments would not be considered or recommended.
However, the provider said it was still facing "significant financial challenges" after identifying a funding gap of £40 million for the next financial year.
"We must continue to consider potential mitigations in order to live within our means and deliver a service to members of the public," it said.
Health minister Lawrie Hooper said he believed new charges for services "would go against the ethos of the NHS".
He confirmed the health department was "actively considering" changing increasing charges for prescriptions, which was another of measures suggested by Manx Care.
